Prime Minister Theresa May’s top adviser has been ‘doorstepped’ by Channel 4 News’s Michael Crick as the controversy over the Conservatives’ general election expenses mounts.

The programme has led a long-running investigation into the Tory campaign to win the Kent seat of South Thanet where they were fighting to stop Ukip leader Nigel Farage winning a Commons seat in last year’s election.

Its latest report centres on the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Nick Timothy, who appears to have played a key role in the campaign, and raises further questions over whether the Tories failed to properly declared tens of thousands of pounds of hotel bills.

In the clip above, Crick confronts Timothy over a cache of documents the programme obtained revealing the adviser devised the strategy and campaigning messages that were used by the winning Tory candidate, Craig Mackinlay.

Channel 4 News says the emails contradict a previous statement issued by the Conservative Party which said Timothy “provided assistance for the Conservative Party’s national team”.