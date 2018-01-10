Michael Douglas Preemptively Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Michael Douglas has spoken out to preemptively dismiss a story The Hollywood Reporter was planning to publish, in which he is accused of sexual harassment.

The ‘Wall Street’ actor says he reached out to Deadline after learning that a former employee was planning to publicly accuse him of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of her more than 30 years ago.

Douglas told Deadline he deliberately wanted to “get ahead” of the story for the sake of his children.