Michael Fallon has admitted in an excruciating Newsnight interview that the Tories have not calculated how much it will cost the exchequer to reduce immigration by two thirds. The Defence Secretary repeatedly refused to say the pledge was a “policy” and instead continued to call it an “aim” and an “ambition”.

BBC Newsnight Michael Fallon admitted that the Tories do not know how much it will cost the exchequer to reduce immigration by two thirds.

Presenter Evan Davis asked the Tory MP: “On the immigration pledge, to get immigration down, have you costed that one? “Has someone done some work and said ‘this is how much it will cost the exchequer’ because my understanding is the Office for Budget Responsibility thinks cutting migration does cost the exchequer. Have you guys costed that proposal?” Fallon responded: “There’s been various academic work done on the cost of immigration. “We’ve made it clear that we accept there is a cost and we want to make sure that British companies do contribute to the training of British workers when they want to fill that post.” Davis said: “How much is it going to cost the exchequer to get immigration down by two thirds from its current level? Fallon admitted: “We haven’t set out a formulation of how much it’ll reduce by each year, what we’ve set out is our ambition to continue to bear down on immigration.”

Have the Conservatives worked out the cost of their immigration pledge? #newsnight pic.twitter.com/V1nqcJKu5j — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 18, 2017

As Davis continued to press Fallon on whether it was Conservative policy to get immigration down to the tens of thousands, the Defence Secretary said: “It’s our ambition to get immigration down” Davis pressed on: “What’s the difference between an ambition and a policy? You’ve had it in previous manifestos and you’ve palpably not delivered it... I assumed that by repeating it there was some meaning to it this time.” Fallon: “Well it’s our aim to continue to bear down on immigration... It is an aim and we intend to continue to aim to aim to reduce the level of immigration as we’ve set out.” Davis retorted: “It sounds like a pledge made in the morning has turned into a somewhat vague aim that doesn’t need costing by the afternoon.” The car crash exchange did not go unnoticed, with political journalists comparing the interview with those featuring Diane Abbott last week.

Michael Fallon confesses vital elements of Tory manifesto not costed @BBCNews — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) May 19, 2017

Has Michael Fallon been studying Diane Abbott interviews in his spare time? (Judging from encounter with persistent @EvanHD) — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) May 18, 2017

Brilliant Michael Fallon grilling from @EvanHD on #Newsnight . Turns out the migration reduction to 10s of 1000s just an "aim". Uh-huh. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 18, 2017

Asked if cutting net immigration to tens of thousands is a policy, Michael Fallon says it's "an ambition" #Newsnight — Jonathan Walker (@jonwalker121) May 18, 2017

Michael Fallon admits Conservatives have not costed impact of reducing immigration to tens of thousands #newsnight https://t.co/gPYtbWNC3k — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) May 18, 2017