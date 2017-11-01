Michael Fallon has quit as the UK’s Defence Secretary in the aftermath of being embroiled in the Westminster sex scandal.

In his resignation letter, the long-serving MP said his past behaviour had “fallen short” of what is expected in the military.

Fallon is the first ministerial casualty following a series of Westminster sexual harassment allegations, which have emerged in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations.

Earlier this week, he apologised over an incident 15 years ago in which he made unwanted advances to the journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, placing his hand on her knee.

HuffPost UK understands Fallon quit because he couldn’t guarantee there would not be another story about contact with a female journalist.

In his resignation statement, Fallon said:

“In recent days allegations have been made about MPs’ conduct, including my own. Many of these have been false, but I realise that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the Armed Forces which I have the privilege to represent. “I have therefore reflected on my position in Government and I am resigning as Defence Secretary. “It has been a privilege to have served as Defence Secretary for the last three and half years, and I have nothing but admiration for the professionalism, bravery and service of those men and women who keep us safe.”

HuffPost UK understands Fallon’s replacement will be announced on Thursday as the Prime Minister is now forced to reshuffle her Cabinet.

This is his resignation letter: