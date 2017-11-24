Michael Gove has denied that MPs voted against the notion that animals are sentient following a backlash from campaigners this week. The environment secretary also took aim at the way the argument has been portrayed on social media, saying the facts had been distorted. Many mocked the Brexiteer’s attack on inaccurate reporting, pointing to the Leave campaign bus, which, prior to the June 2016 referendum, incorrectly boasted that departing the EU would give the UK £350 million a week.

A row erupted in the wake of last Friday’s vote, which saw the government reject an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill which would have transferred part of the Lisbon Treaty into UK law. Article 13 from the Lisbon Treaty recognises that animals are sentient and puts the onus on the state to take into account animal welfare when formulating and implementing policies in areas such as agriculture, fisheries and transport. Gove has said that “no one in the House of Commons disagrees” that animals are sentient, but added that it would have created “legal uncertainty” if MPs had included the protocol in the withdrawal bill. “On social media there was a suggestion that MPs had somehow voted against the notion that animals are sentient beings. That did not happen. That was absolutely wrong,” the Tory minister told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Friday.

Animals should be recognised as emotional beings. Parliament voted not to include #animalsentience in the EU (Withdrawal) Bill as they believe it is mentioned in the Animal Welfare Act - but it's not, and it doesn't cover every species. Help us fight: https://t.co/U6L0Aa4Jim pic.twitter.com/1SEvzy4Yjl — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) November 21, 2017

When queried why Parliament didn’t bring across the protocol and then add to it later, Gove said: “It’s better to have an absolutely well designed piece of UK legislation rather than a poorly designed piece of EU legislation.” Gove pointed to the ways in which the government has already strengthened animal welfare, such as moving to install CCTV in slaughterhouses, increasing sentences for animal cruelty and banning sales of ivory. The Brexit campaigner said that the UK’s departure from the EU could lead to stronger animal welfare measures in areas such as live exports and puppy farming. Gove said that he expects there will be additional safeguards for animals written into the Animal Welfare Act 2006 before the UK leaves the EU. “What we’re going to do is to ensure that we have stronger protection written into law in order to ensure that there is no gap. “We will ensure that there is no gap in the operation of the law, and there is no way in which animal protection can be diminished in any way, in any shape, or in any form,” Gove added. The senior Tory MP also criticised the way the debate had been portrayed on social media, claiming the vote had been “unfairly represented”. “There’s an unhappy tendency now for people to believe that the raw and authentic voice that’s shared on social media is more reliable than what is said on Hansard or on the BBC,” he said. “We have got to stand up against the way in which social media corrupts and distorts both reporting and decision making.”

Interesting to hear Michael Gove complaining about the distortions of social media. £350m? Turkey? EU army? #R4Today. — Craig Oliver (@CraigOliver100) November 24, 2017

Gove on #R4Today complains of inaccuracy on social media and, with his next breath, repeats the lie that Brexit will "allow" the UK to have stricter environmental or animal welfare rules. As if minimum EU standards somehow prevented the UK from adopting even higher national ones. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 24, 2017

Gove raves against alleged FAKE NEWS, then

claims EU negotiations by PM are 'exemplary'. Brexit=animal exports on the hoof not the hook. — Paul Flynn (@PaulFlynnMP) November 24, 2017