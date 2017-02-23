Michael Gove has revealed he has still not spoken to David Cameron since their friendship broke down over the EU referendum result.

The former Justice Secretary and co-Convener of Vote Leave said in an interview with Christian Today: “I’ve spoken to Boris. Again, um, David – the opportunity hasn’t arisen, and my view is that...what’s the right thing to say?

“Yes, I think David was a great prime minister, I think he achieved a great deal. I think he has every right to feel that the way in which things turned out in the end...give him the right to feel, well, you know.”

Gove’s positioning at the fore of the Leave campaign put him squarely at odds with Cameron. The pair had previously been on holiday with each other’s families, but the political fallout from the referendum campaign appears to have destroyed a strong friendship.