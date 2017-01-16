. @michaelgove insists he does not want to become an ambassador https://t.co/VhCcCSPsa1

Michael Gove has dismissed the suggestion he could become the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States.

The Conservative MP and Times columnist, who nabbed the first British interview with Donald Trump, has been touring TV and radio studios to promote the story.

Interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Gove was asked if the access to the president-elect he secured would make him a good British envoy to the White House.

Gove snorted with laughter at the suggestion. “I think you can probably tell from my instinctive reaction to that, wonderful as the Foreign Office is, it is probably better off without me as one of its ambassadors,” he said.