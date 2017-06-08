All Sections
    08/06/2017 23:19 BST | Updated 09/06/2017 10:49 BST

    Michael Gove Says Theresa May Has 'Absolute Right' To Remain Leader after Election Results

    He's not convinced by the exit poll.

    Michael Gove has said that Theresa May has an “absolute right” to remain as leader of the Conservative Party after a shock exit poll predicted that the Tories will fail to win a majority in the election. 

    According to the BBC/Sky News/ITV poll released at 10pm, the Conservative Party will lose the slim majority it won in 2015, falling 12 seats short of the 326 needed for a majority.  The election results on Friday morning confirmed this eventuality with the pound to euro exchange rate plummeting as a result.

    But speaking on ITV News, Gove predicted that the Tories will win the 326 needed for a Tory majority. 

    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    Michael Gove said Theresa May has an 'absolute right' to remain as leader  

    “In 1992 and 2015, the exit polls predicted a hung Parliament and there was a Conservative government,” he said. 

    Adding that there were “very similar figures” in 2015, Gove said that then-Tory-leader David Cameron managed to win a “healthy Conservative majority”. 

    Two years ago, the exit poll predicted that the Tories would win 316 seats, with the Conservative Party then going on to win a majority of 331.  

    Asked whether Theresa May should step down if the exit poll is correct, Gove continued: “The Prime Minister has an absolute right to stay in place. 

    “I think at the end of the night we will have a Conservative majority.” 

    At the start of the election, polls predicted that Theresa May’s party would take 46% of the vote - 21 points ahead of Labour. 

    “I don’t think those initial polls were believed by many people,” Gove added. 

