Michael Jackson is portrayed as a loving father who just wants an ordinary life in a brand new film documenting his last days, ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland’.

The film, an original movie from Lifetime Channel, is based on the best-selling book, ‘Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days’, and told through the eyes of Jackson’s closest bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Taking on the role of Michael Jackson is his longtime impersonator Navi, who will follow the tragic fate of the singer’s last two years, culminating in his death in 2009.