Michael Jackson fans will be getting a biopic about the star after all, thank to US network Lifetime, it has been reported. The news comes just a week after Sky announced that they will not be screening their controversial show about the singer, following criticism from his daughter, Paris.

Robert Galbraith / Reuters Michael Jackson in 2005

Lifetime’s TV film looks likely to be better received by fans, as well as the star’s family, as it will feature Navi, a well-known tribute artist, playing the ‘Thriller’ creator. ‘Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland’ will be produced by Suzanne de Passe, who, Deadline notes, has a “long-standing relationship with the Jackson family”. It’s believed that production will begin next month. Sky Arts’ ‘Urban Myths’ - a comedy about a road trip thought to have been taken by Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in the wake of 9/11 - was pulled last week, after outrage from numerous people, over the fact white actor Joseph Fiennes was playing the lead role.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Navi has been on the circuit for years

Paris wasn’t the only member of the Jackson family to speak out, but it seems her comments, which came after the release of a trailer for the show, were the final straw. “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she tweeted, before later addressing the fact the show had been pulled. “I’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know,” she wrote on the social networking site.