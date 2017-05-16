Michelle Keegan and her co-stars in ‘Our Girl’ have jetted out to Nepal, to start filming the third series of the hit drama series.

And in a sign of the faith the BBC has in the hit drama and its star, the new series has been expanded to an ambitious 12 episodes, from its previous six and five for the first and second series respectively.

in her second series starring as army medic Georgie Lane, Michelle will be taking part in three separate missions - the first of which takes her and the team to Nepal, following a devastating earthquake.