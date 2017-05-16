Michelle Keegan and her co-stars in ‘Our Girl’ have jetted out to Nepal, to start filming the third series of the hit drama series.
And in a sign of the faith the BBC has in the hit drama and its star, the new series has been expanded to an ambitious 12 episodes, from its previous six and five for the first and second series respectively.
in her second series starring as army medic Georgie Lane, Michelle will be taking part in three separate missions - the first of which takes her and the team to Nepal, following a devastating earthquake.
Michelle took over as the show’s lead for Series 2, replacing Lacey Turner and earned widespread praise for her gritty portrayal of her character, who was kidnapped while on overseas duty.
She says: “I’m so happy to be shooting the new series of Our Girl out in Nepal and so very excited to bring more stories of Georgie Lane to life. It’s an amazing experience to be working on such important stories with such an incredible group of people.”
Also returning to the show are co-stars Luke Pasqualino as Georgie’s former love and Special Forces officer Elvis Harte, and Ben Aldridge as her friend and boss, Captain James.
EastEnders actor Rolan Bell will be back in Two Section, alongside Sean Sagar, Sean Ward, Mark Armstrong, Dwane Walcott and Ashley Houston.
New cast members include Rudi Dharmalingam (Rellik) as Milan and Harki Bhambra (Two Doors Down) as Rab.
‘Our Girl’ will return later in the year.