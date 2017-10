Demi Lovato, 24

Demi Lovato spoke about her bipolar disorder diagnosis as part of a campaign for mental health group Be Vocal "Getting a diagnosis was kind of a relief ," she said. "It helped me start to make sense of the harmful things I was doing to cope with what I was experiencing. Now I had no choice but to move forward and learn how to live with it, so I worked with my health care professional and tried different treatment plans until I found what works for me."Living well with bipolar disorder is possible, but it takes patience, it takes work and it is an ongoing process. The reality is that you’re not a car that goes into a shop and gets fixed right away. Everyone’s process and treatment plan may be different."I am so grateful for my life today and I want to protect it. It isn’t always easy to take positive steps each day, but I know I have to in order to stay healthy. If you are struggling today with a mental health condition, you may not be able to see it as clearly right away but please don’t give up – things can get better."You are worthy of more and there are people who can help. Asking for help is a sign of strength."