Microsoft Is Preparing To Kill Off Paint And We're Already In Mourning

Microsoft has announced plans that indicate it is ready to kill off Paint after 32 years of loyal artistic service.
The tech giant revealed their latest operating system updates for 2017 and although Paint isn’t to be scrapped immediately, it is no longer “in active development”.
Suggesting (fairly strongly) that it will be ditched soon enough.
In the ‘Windows 10 Fall Creators Update’ statement, Microsoft said: “This list is intended to help customers consider these removals and deprecations for their own planning.”
Shorthand for, you all need to move on with your lives.
Introduced back in 1985, Paint was never renowned for its extreme technical capabilities, but was a default program familiar to many early computer users, having been featured on every update for over three decades.
Obviously the internet is not happy with the news, and has already started mourning the loss of our favourite childhood software.
But there is some hope it may be retained, as Microsoft clarified: “The list is subject to change and may not include every deprecated feature or functionality.”
Fingers crossed.