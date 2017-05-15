Microsoft Points The Finger At The NSA Over Ransomware That Paralysed The NHS

Microsoft has issued a blistering attack on the US government after a software vulnerability stockpiled by the National Security Agency (NSA) and later stolen by hackers paralysed NHS hospitals and thousands of other organisations.

The firm’s chief legal officer likened the theft of the vulnerability, which NSA engineers developed in secret to target Windows computers, to the theft of US military missiles.

Brad Smith wrote in a blog: “We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world.

“Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage. An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen.”