Microsoft's New Surface Laptop Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop and in the design stakes at least it looks like Apple’s MacBook may have finally met its match. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

Microsoft

The comparisons between the two are not unfounded. Surface Laptop is much like Apple’s range of premium notebooks in that it’s constructed from powerful, high-quality materials with an emphasis on minimalistic durability. The body of the laptop uses milled aluminium while the keyboard cover itself is made using high-quality Alcantara leather that’s then treated so it’s spill-resistant. “Omnisonic” speakers are hidden underneath the keyboard, removing the need for a separate speaker grill while providing what Microsoft is called ‘omnidirectional’ sound.

Microsoft

Much like the MacBook Pro, the Surface Laptop features Microsoft’s pinnacle of screen technology: a touchscreen 13.5-inch PixelSense display. It even supports Microsoft’s ultra-precise Surface Pen. It’s also powerful, available with either an Intel i5 or i7 processor. Microsoft claims that i7 version of the Surface Laptop can outperform Apple’s own MacBook Pro.

Meet the new Surface Laptop. Performance made personal. pic.twitter.com/dk9BB0IPwL — Surface (@surface) May 2, 2017

In fact Microsoft’s comparison’s to Apple’s products don’t stop there. The company also claims that with a 14.5 hour battery it has more battery life than any MacBook Air on the market today. It’s will run a new streamlined version of Microsoft’s operating system called Windows 10 S. Primarily designed for students, Windows 10 S focuses on being less cluttered, easier to use and far more efficient. As trade-off is that you can only download apps that are available on the Microsoft Store. It’s not the end of the world though, if you still want the full Windows experience Microsoft say you can also buy the Surface Laptop with Windows 10 Pro. There’s no word on UK pricing yet or a release date. While the US will be treated to all four colours we’re going to have to make do with just the Platinum version here in the UK. The Best Gadgets You Can Buy In 2017