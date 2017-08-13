All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    13/08/2017 14:50 BST

    Middlesbrough V Sheffield United Sees Children As Young As 10 Injured In Brawl

    Disorder began following a disallowed last-minute goal.

    Children as young as 10 have been injured as more than 200 football fans fought in a coach park, police said.

    Officers arrested five people as fighting broke out following the Middlesbrough v Sheffield United game on Saturday, which left one officer in hospital, the Press Association reported.

    Disorder began just before the final whistle when Blades fans thought their team had nabbed a last-minute equaliser, only for it to be disallowed.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Fans clash in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

    Those arrested are currently in custody, with Cleveland Police saying they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

    Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “We will absolutely not tolerate violence of this nature and we will work to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.

    “The vast majority of fans accept that football is a family game, watched by children, parents and grandparents.

    “It’s terrifying for children to witness such violence, or be innocently embroiled in it as their parents frantically try to keep them safe.

    “Unfortunately a small minority of people behave in a manner which puts innocent fans at risk.”

    Middlesbrough won the Championship game 1-0 with a first-half goal from Rudy Gestede.

    MORE:newscrimesportMiddlesbrough