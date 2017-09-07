A midwife who is at the beginning of her busiest month yet, jokingly pleaded with people to stop having sex at Christmas.

Why? Because nine months after December, which is full of festive celebrations and booze, Twitter user @mhairi_m is delivering a lot of babies.

“How is it only the 5th of September?” she tweeted. “I can’t take 25 more days of this.

“If you know or love a midwife, PLEASE STOP SHAGGING AT CHRISTMAS.”

In two days, the tweet had more than 15,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Some people assumed November would be busier, nine months after Valentine’s Day. But nope.

Not even slightly, one day in Feb doesn't compare with whole of Dec full of parties and booze! — mhairi (@mhairi_m) September 7, 2017

Others apologised for having September babies, knowing the midwives were incredibly busy.

I'm so sorry, my first child was a September baby. The midwife on the ward was nearing a breakdown. I can't apologise enough xx — Eliza Doodle 👍 (@IwasGobby) September 7, 2017

And pregnant women tweeted the midwife to apologise that they were due soon, too.

Fair enough. As someone due in 3 weeks, I apologise for adding to your distress 🙈 — Kimberley (@manderpantz) September 6, 2017

Another Twitter user advised the midwife to use this knowledge next year when booking annual leave.

I had noticed this a long time ago,now you know when to book your holiday time off — Lizzy Crone (@LizzyCrone) September 7, 2017

The midwife then explained that the busiest day of the month is nine months after Boxing Day...

26th sept is statistically the peak! — mhairi (@mhairi_m) September 6, 2017

This was backed up by a tweet from the Office for National Statistics in 2015 that showed Christmas is the most popular time for babies to be conceived.