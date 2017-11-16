Grieving Mum Allows Photo Of Baby Who Died Of SIDS To Be Included In Charity Calendar

A grieving mother is supporting a charity calendar that features her baby daughter, who died days ahead of the launch date.

Chloe Smallman’s daughter Millie Brear died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) aged six weeks and five days old.

Millie’s photo was taken for the charity calendar inspired by ’Call The Midwife’ just two weeks before she died and Smallman has said the tragedy should not stop its release.

“We hope her perfect little face makes people smile,” she said. “I took Millie along in the hope that she could help out with the cause.”