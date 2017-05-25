Migration And Economic Growth Down As Election Campaign Restarts

Net migration is down and economic growth has been revised down as election campaigning is set to resume.

Latest ONS figures show thousands of Europeans have left the UK since the referendum last year and the number of EU migrants entering the country for work has also fallen.

UK GDP growth for the first three months of the year has been revised down from the preliminary projection of 0.3% in April to 0.2%.

The total net migration figure for 2016 was 248,000 - down 84,000 on the previous year.

Theresa May has pledged to bring net migration to below 100,000 - but experts have warned this could cause a staffing crisis in the healthcare, construction and farming sectors and put economic stability at risk.