A burglar who murdered an ex-Royal Navy officer by running him over with his own car has been sentenced to at least 27 years in prison.

Ryan Gibbons was jailed at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of the murder of nuclear engineer Mike Samwell on Tuesday.

The jury took just three and half hours to convict 29-year-old Gibbons, who killed Samwell, 35, as his wife Jessica watched in horror, the Press Association reported.

The court heard how the couple were woken in the dead of night in April 2017 when Gibbons broke into their £450,000 Manchester home and snatched the keys to Samwell’s Audi S3 sports car.

Gibbons reversed over Samwell then drove over his victim a second time as the former serviceman tried to stop his £36,000 car being stolen.

According to the BBC, Samwell’s widow sobbed as she told the court she found her husband lying on the ground with “blood coming out of his head”.