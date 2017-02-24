Milan Fashion Week has kicked off and the most powerful supermodel trio - Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were out in force at Fendi and Moschino.
Tweeting about their AW17 show, Fendi said ‘sheer fluid fabrics’ are standout stars of the collection including ‘floral hand-wrought embellishments’. The show was a cross-collaboration with Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld.
The three models however appeared to be modelling most of the outwear. Those red boots though...
Fendi
Moschino by contrast had a sustainable fashion stance - reusing older pieces and crafting together a look from what it already in your wardrobe. Creative director Jeremy Scott walked down the runway with ‘Couture is an attitude’ emblazoned on his t-shirt.
However, one of the biggest stories was about Gigi almost taking a tumble as her foot got snagged on her gown - but being a total pro, she styled it out.