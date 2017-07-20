Milan has had enough, and if we’re being honest, we can completely understand why. Starting this Summer, the city’s town hall has banned selfie sticks from Milan’s historic Darsena docklands area.

piola666 via Getty Images

According to news site The Local, the ban is part of a wider crackdown on tourists and younger locals exhibiting anti-social behaviour in the city centre. Selfie sticks aren’t the only objects to be given the shove. Glass bottles, containers, tins, firecrackers and fireworks have all been placed on the list. Selfie sticks essentially allow humans to take pictures which prove they were actually at a location, more often than not obscuring said location in the process and ruining what could have been a perfectly beautiful photograph. They’re also incredibly unwieldy to hold and in some cases have even been used as makeshift weapons.

A crackdown on the accessory took place in 2015 when a number of art galleries officially announced that they would be banning them. Wimbledon then followed suit by banning selfie sticks from any part of the grounds. The final nail in the coffin was in June of the same year when Disney officially announced that it would be banning selfie sticks from all of its parks, citing them as a potential health and safety hazard.