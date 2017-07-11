Nestled in the heart of Milan is one of the most stunning apartment blocks we think we’ve ever seen.

The Bosco Verticale is one of the world’s first vertical forest skyscrapers, combining thousands of plants with thousands of residents in the perfect pairing of man and nature.

Completed in 2014, it contained two towers boasting a total of 900 trees and 20,000 plants.

If laid flat each Vertical Forest would equal, in amount of trees, an area as large as 7,000sqm.

Newsflare STUDIO

Previously only seen from the surface, this stunning drone footage gives us a true sense of just how impressive the building really is.

Among a sea of concrete and tarmac this green tower was designed as the apex of architect firm Boeri Studio’s way of thinking.

Since then Boeri have gone on to do incredible things, creating another spectacular vertical forest skyscraper in the form of Nanjing Green Towers in China.

Stefano Boeri Architetti

Since then the architect firm have gone from strength to strength and have now been commissioned by Chinese authorities to create the first green ‘city’ in the form of Liuzhou Forest City.