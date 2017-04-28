Miley Cyrus has a lot of tattoos and pets, so it comes as no surprise that she has combined these loves - her latest inking is dedicated to her beloved dog.

The super cute tattoo of her Shetland Sheepdog, Emu Coyne Cyrus, is a small intricate work of art.

It was drawn by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo - who’s inked other celebrities such as Zoe Kravtiz, Cara Delevingne and Emilia Clarke, as well as being the man behind some of Cyrus’ other tatts.

The artist shared a snap of the design on Instagram on 27 April:

“Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus,” he wrote.