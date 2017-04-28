All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/04/2017 11:32 BST | Updated 28/04/2017 11:35 BST

    Miley Cyrus' Latest Tattoo Of Her Sheepdog Will Inspire Pet Lovers To Get Inked

    No regrets 🐶

    Miley Cyrus has a lot of tattoos and pets, so it comes as no surprise that she has combined these loves  - her latest inking is dedicated to her beloved dog. 

    The super cute tattoo of her Shetland Sheepdog, Emu Coyne Cyrus, is a small intricate work of art. 

    It was drawn by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo - who’s inked other celebrities such as Zoe Kravtiz, Cara Delevingne and Emilia Clarke, as well as being the man behind some of Cyrus’ other tatts. 

    The artist shared a snap of the design on Instagram on 27 April:

    “Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus,” he wrote. 

    Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub

    A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

    Scroll through our Pinterest edit of all the devoted and dedicated pet lovers out there who’ve shared the love with small, intricate tattoos of their own animals: 

     

     

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyCelebrity StyleTattoosmiley cyrus

    Conversations