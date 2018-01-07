A shop worker is on a life support machine after he was “violently attacked” when he refused to serve underage youths.

Police say two shop employees were assaulted after they “rightly refused to sell” the youths either cigarettes or alcohol.

Scotland Yard said the attack took place in the shop on the Broadway in Mill Hill, north London, at about 11.45pm on Saturday night.

A 49-year-old was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The other suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Detectives are appealing for information to trace the three black male suspects, all believed to be youths, who ran away after the attack.