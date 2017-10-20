‘Millennial’ Rail Card For Passengers Aged 26-30 Could Be En Route

A new railcard for people aged 26-30 will reportedly be offered by a UK train company from December.
The railcard, which is likely to give millennial passengers a third off the cost of rail journeys, is set to be tested in the area served by Greater Anglia from early December.
MoneySavingExpert.com revealed that a pilot scheme launching next month will see 10,000 cards initially made available.
The website cites an official Rail Delivery Group (RDG) document circulated on a UK rail forum which claims the railcard will “go national in early 2018.”
An RDG spokesman told HuffPost UK: “We can’t comment on this at the moment, but we are always carrying out research and working with the train companies to develop new offers that make leisure travel easier, and better value for money.” Greater Anglia refused to address the reports at all.
Passengers aged between 16-25 can currently use a National Railcard, saving them one third on all rail and tube fairs.
The news is undoubtedly good news for millennials, who are broadly defined as those born between 1981 and 2000.
On Thursday a new report warned millennials were likely to make up a post-Brexit “lost decade” amid rising wealth inequality, soaring debt and sky-high house prices.
The report, compiled by left-leaning think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and commissioned by Channel 5, noted that fewer than half millennials are expected to own their own home by the age of 45 based on current market trends.
“Every generation since the post-war ‘baby boomers’ has accumulated less wealth than the generation before them had at the same age,” the IPPR said.
“The next generation is set to have less wealth, largely due to housing inequalities.”