Millennials Hit Back At Suggestion Sandwiches Are To Blame For Their Housing Woes

Millennials are hitting back at the “nonsense” idea that by forfeiting their daily shop-bought sandwich they will be able to afford to buy a house.
Their outrage comes after estate agents said that by giving up six “luxuries”, such as takeaway food, phone upgrades and overseas mini-breaks, they could save enough for a deposit for property in five years.
The research, carried out by Strutt and Parker, said that preparing lunch at home rather than buying sandwiches or salads could save £2,576 on average a year, the Evening Standard reports.
The average price of a property in London is £617,651, according to rightmove.
Many pointed out that the maths simply does not add up:
Some pointed out that the only way many can get onto the housing ladder is by getting some help from their parents.
Many vented their frustration at such a suggestion.
Others pointed out that coffee and sandwiches can rarely be seen as “luxuries”.
And many felt that millennials were being treated unjustly.
The advice is reminiscent of the much-criticised suggestion that if millennials stopped buying their favourite avocado on toast they would be able to buy a house.
That suggestion came from Australian millionaire and real estate mogul Tim Gurner who implied that young people can’t afford to buy property because they are wasting money on overpriced coffee and fancy toast.
He said: “When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 [£11] and four coffees at $4 [£2.30] each,” Gurner said on the show. “We’re at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high.
“The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it,” he said, adding that if they “saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder.”