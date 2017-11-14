Millennials Hit Back At Suggestion Sandwiches Are To Blame For Their Housing Woes

Millennials are hitting back at the “nonsense” idea that by forfeiting their daily shop-bought sandwich they will be able to afford to buy a house.

Their outrage comes after estate agents said that by giving up six “luxuries”, such as takeaway food, phone upgrades and overseas mini-breaks, they could save enough for a deposit for property in five years.

The research, carried out by Strutt and Parker, said that preparing lunch at home rather than buying sandwiches or salads could save £2,576 on average a year, the Evening Standard reports.

The average price of a property in London is £617,651, according to rightmove.

Many pointed out that the maths simply does not add up: