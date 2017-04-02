The first statue of a woman is finally to be erected in London’s Parliament Square. A sculpture of suffragist Millicent Fawcett will be put up outside the Houses of Parliament in 2018, marking 100 years since women in the UK were granted the vote. The Fawcett Society, a gender equality charity named after Fawcett, hailed the decision as a “fitting tribute” to the women’s rights campaigner.

Michael Nicholson via Getty Images Millicent Fawcett is finally being honoured with a statue in Parliament Square

Fawcett was a suffragist, meaning she was dedicated to peacefully campaigning for women’s suffrage, rather than a member of the more extreme suffragette movement. Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “We are delighted that Millicent Fawcett, the woman who led the constitutional campaign for votes for women, will finally be honoured. “A statue of her in Parliament Square will be a fitting tribute. Her contribution was great but she has been overlooked and unrecognised until now. By honouring her we also honour the wider suffrage movement. “The Fawcett Society will be using the centenary next year to tell that story in all its diversity. “None of this would have happened without the campaign that Caroline Criado-Perez launched last year for a suffrage statue in Parliament Square. That campaign won widespread support from JK Rowling to the Mayor of London. This statue is also a tribute to her and a testament to what one woman can achieve on behalf of all women.”

Topical Press Agency via Getty Images Fawcett addresses a suffragist rally in Hyde Park

Speaking at even last year, Criado-Perez paid tribute to Fawcett. She said: “Millicent Fawcett was there from the very beginning of the fight for women’s suffrage. “At the age of 19 she organised signatures for the first petition for women’s votes to be handed to Parliament. She died the year after women were finally granted equal voting rights in 1928. “It’s shocking that she doesn’t already have a statue of her own — and Parliament Square is the obvious place for her to be. Not round the corner, or up the road. Nothing less than Parliament Square will do.” Criado-Perez tweeted her delight at the news on Sunday...

Delighted with such a decisive response from @Number10gov to our campaign. Been working hard with @MayorofLondon to make this happen https://t.co/PzeK9YR82Y — Caroline CriadoPerez (@CCriadoPerez) April 2, 2017

Looking forward to working together to make this a brilliant statue of a brilliant woman by a brilliant artist @Number10gov @MayorofLondon — Caroline CriadoPerez (@CCriadoPerez) April 2, 2017

Huge thank you to everyone who supported the campaign from the beginning @jk_rowling @EmmaWatson @Marthalanefox & so many more! — Caroline CriadoPerez (@CCriadoPerez) April 2, 2017

Lord Daniel Finkelstein, who first called for a statue of Millicent Fawcett in his Times column last year, also tweeted:

Thrilled at news of the Millicent Fawcett statue in Parliament Square. Here is my initial article in October 2015.https://t.co/w5dCZP2shV — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) April 2, 2017

Working on the Fawcett statue has brought me in contact with some really inspiring people. @CCriadoPerez and @Samsmethers are real leaders. — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) April 2, 2017

Many others also shared the good news on social media...

Statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parl. Sq 😀 She helped found @Newnham_College & daughter Philippa did better than all men in Maths Tripos 1890 — mary beard (@wmarybeard) April 2, 2017

Great news. Fawcett will be memorialised in Parliament Square alongside Churchill, Lloyd George, Lincoln and Mandela https://t.co/kMohpSoyUe — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 2, 2017

Wonderful that Millicent Fawcett is finally honoured in Parliament Sq. 10 more statues like that to go...https://t.co/Cl5nIaoF0U — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) April 2, 2017

Fantastic news to hear #MillicentFawcett's tireless campaigning for suffrage will be celebrated - first woman statue in Parliament Square https://t.co/7SoKoIohEY — Lisa Berry-Waite (@LisaBerryWaite) April 2, 2017

"Courage calls to courage everywhere, & its voice cannot be denied" - Millicent Fawcett; Parliament Sq to honour her. Finally some #Equality pic.twitter.com/AmsfcS8zb7 — Vipul Bhatti (@vipviphooray) April 2, 2017