When our friends break up and play their catharsis out on social media, we tend to take to secretive WhatsApp groups to collectively bitch about it behind their backs.

However when you’re Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh, things are a leetle bit more public.

In the week that Professor Green aka Stephen Manderson dropped an are-they-aren’t-they picture with his girlfriend Fae Williams wearing a huge opal rock, ex-wife Millie and fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor uploaded the same picture of themselves on Instagram at the British Fashion Council’s drinks during London Fashion Week.

Hugo’s picture was captioned ‘lethal cocktail’ while Millie’s caption said this.