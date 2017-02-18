All Sections
    18/02/2017 14:35 GMT | Updated 18/02/2017 14:36 GMT

    Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor 'Reveal' An Announcement After Cryptic LFW Instagram Photo

    Let the games of one-upmanship begin!

    When our friends break up and play their catharsis out on social media, we tend to take to secretive WhatsApp groups to collectively bitch about it behind their backs. 

    However when you’re Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh, things are a leetle bit more public.

    In the week that Professor Green aka Stephen Manderson dropped an are-they-aren’t-they picture with his girlfriend Fae Williams wearing a huge opal rock, ex-wife Millie and fellow Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor uploaded the same picture of themselves on Instagram at the British Fashion Council’s drinks during London Fashion Week.

    Hugo’s picture was captioned ‘lethal cocktail’ while Millie’s caption said this.

    My new roomie ❤️️❤️️❤️️

    A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on

    Does this mean the pair are moving in together?

    Who knows? Who cares - she looked flipping phenomenal either way.

    Thank you @britishfashioncouncil and @riverisland for a great party last night 🍸

    A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on

    💋

    A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on

    • Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:styleLondon Fashion Weeklfwmade in chelseaProfessor GreenMillie MackintoshBritish Fashion Council

