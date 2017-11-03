The Metropolitan Police has issued a series of conditions on the proposed Million Mask March, due to be held on Sunday 5 November – Guy Fawkes Night. The measures have been imposed under the Public Order Act and stipulate strict times during which the march - an annual protest against state surveillance incursions - may operate. Participants must follow the directions of police even if the route is varied and risk arrest if they do not. (Scroll down for the conditions in full.) There will also be a lockdown on vehicles as part of the procession.

PA Archive/PA Images Protestors demonstrate on The Strand, London, during the Million Mask March bonfire night protest organised by activist group Anonymous

Amid fears of repeats of the violence seen in recent years, Chief Superintendent Elaine Van-Orden said: “We have strong reasons to believe that peaceful protest is the last thing on the minds of some of those who will attend. “Criminality at the event has increased year-on-year. Arrests have increased from four in 2012 to 53 in 2016. Last year, a number of fireworks and flares were lit and thrown into the crowds in Trafalgar Square and aimed towards police officers. “Those who choose to behave like this are not protestors, they are committing criminal acts and we will endeavour to deal with them.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Police officers apprehend a protester during the march last year

“We therefore have such serious concerns about this event on Sunday, 5 November, that we have made the decision to impose conditions under the Public Order Act. “Our message, as it was last year, is simple: If you wish to protest peacefully, that is your right and we want to work with you. If you commit criminal acts or breach the conditions of the event, you are liable to be arrested.” This year a Facebook group promoting the march lists 777 people as attending with a further 1,200 “interested.”

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Guy Fawkes masks have been worn during the march since 2012