More than a million illegal immigrants are unlikely to ever be removed from Britain, MPs have heard. The assessment was issued by a former senior official, who also suggested the Home Office would struggle to meet the challenge of Brexit without a boost to resources. David Wood, an ex-director general of immigration enforcement, told the Commons home affairs committee there are “enormous difficulties” in removing overseas nationals who are in the country unlawfully.

We are live, taking evidence on the Home Office's capacity to deliver immigration services. Watch here: https://t.co/3mnD2rQQqM — Home Affairs Cttee (@CommonsHomeAffs) October 10, 2017

He said: “There’s probably over a million foreigners here illegally at the moment. There’s a large number, so no-one could ever remove those really. “But what there needs to be is a consequence, there needs to be seen that there is a risk that if you don’t abide by the immigration rules, and you overstay or you commit crimes, there is a consequence and a real risk of being removed.” Official statisticians have said it is impossible to accurately quantify the number of people in the country unlawfully. In an estimate 12 years ago, a Home Office assessment put the total unauthorised migrant population living in the UK in 2001 at 430,000. A report published earlier this year by think-tank Civitas suggested that illegal immigration is running at a minimum of 150,000 a year.

Committee takes evidence on Tuesday on the Home Office's capacity to deliver immigration services. Find out more: https://t.co/mOa5dU2kbq — Home Affairs Cttee (@CommonsHomeAffs) October 5, 2017