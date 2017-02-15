Millions of families are at risk of falling into poverty as prices rise faster than wages, a leading think tank warned in a report published on Wednesday.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said the cost of living could be ten percent higher by 2020 while wages stagnate, endangering families who are just about managing.

The report also revealed that 19 million people are struggling to maintain decent living standards, a rise of four million since the financial crash.

Those living below the Minimum Income Standard - the earnings, defined by the public, that are needed for a decent standard of living - soared from 15 million to 19 million between 2008/9 and 2014/5.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams said the findings were a “result of this Government’s seven wasted years of austerity”.