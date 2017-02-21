Milo Yiannopoulos has announced his resignation from his post as senior editor of Breitbart News after comments emerged suggesting he was defending child abuse.

“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved,” he said in a statement.

“They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never had heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there.”