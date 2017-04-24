Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has announced his “comeback” at a top university just months after plans for him to speak on campus sparked violent protests.

Yiannopoulos says he will return to UC Berkeley later this year with ‘Milo’s Free Speech Week’, a “huge” series of talks, rallies and parties targeting “enemies of free speech” including feminism, Black Lives Matter and Islam.

“Free speech has never been more under threat in America - especially at the supposed home of the free speech movement,” the former Breitbart editor wrote in a statement on Facebook.

In February, the California university was put on lockdown after violence erupted over plans for the British journalist to give a speech on campus.