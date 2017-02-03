Milo Yiannopoulos has told American colleges to be “on notice” following violent protests over his appearance at a top US university, warning “the president is watching”.

The controversial Breitbart editor’s speech at UC Berkeley on Wednesday night was cancelled after a small group of demonstrators lit fires, smashed windows and set off fireworks on the west coast campus.

Donald Trump intervened into the row over free speech yesterday, threatening to cut federal funding to the university following the violence.