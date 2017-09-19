Makeup genius Mimi Choi has done it again - created a look that will have people breaking into a sweat in their sleep. The über talented Vancouver-based makeup artist is known for the optical illusions her looks give, but this Resident Evil-esque look is on a whole new level of mind bend. Halloween, anyone?

If you squint you can just about make out her nose, but we say just appreciate the get-up and let your mind go wild. If you can spare the considerable minute this look took to pull together, perhaps it’s one to try for Halloween?

This isn’t the first time Choi has ventured into showing the space between her ears, so to speak. Check out that kiwi, casually sitting in the middle of her head.

The artist shared this style, called split personality (get it?) to a barage of praise. One follower commented: “You always blow my mind. ❤️ Skills 🙌 ”

