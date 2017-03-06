Mind-controlled robots are nothing new, but Baxter is a little different.

While most of its rivals require their operators to be trained to think in a prescribed way, Baxter can be operated by anyone, instantly.

As with other such robots, operators must don an EEG-cap that senses brain waves, but the type of waves it monitors are a lot more readable.

Baxter is able to detect “error-related potentials” – the signals our brain generates when we notice mistakes – and act on them.

In the video above, the robot tries to identify spray cans and wires and put them into the right box.

If it detects that the operator think it’s making a mistake, it corrects itself, dropping the object in the right place.