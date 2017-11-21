The Victoria’s Secret show was not without it’s share of runway drama.

When model Ming Xi took a tumble under the weight of her decorative headdress and long train, not only did she recover like a champ but she did it with a little help from a friend.

Ming Xi remained poised and as she readied herself to continue with her catwalk, fellow model Giselle Oliveira came to her aid by helping her up.

Not only this, but Oliveira seemed to encourage Xi to walk on and have her moment.