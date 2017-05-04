A mini-T Rex was one of the last dinosaurs to roam across Africa before the ancient creatures were wiped out 66 million years ago, new research reveals.

Palaeontologists discovered fossil evidence of the dinosaur in a phosphate mine in northern Morocco last year.

Now, the researchers have published the first study of the new species, which has been named Chenanisaurus barbaricus.

The paper reveals the dinosaur is a type of abelisaur, a smaller African contemporary of North America’s Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Like tyrannosaurs, abelisaurs were two-legged predators, but with shorter, blunter snouts and even tinier arms.