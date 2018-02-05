Minister Insists Tory Party Is Not Run By 'Extreme Right-Wing Cabal'

A minister has denied the Conservative Party is being controlled by an “extreme right-wing cabal” over Brexit.

On Monday, Caroline Nokes, the newly appointed immigration minister, was dragged to the Commons to explain why the government had delayed publication of its immigration white paper.

The document, first due to be published last summer, is a key staging post in the formation of a post-Brexit immigration policy for the UK.

Labour MP Clive Efford said ministers were unable to publish the document as early as planned due to internal-party pressures.

“Aren’t we in this situation because we have an extreme right-wing of the Tory party who are extreme Brexiteers and have formed a tail that is wagging the Tory dog,” he said.

Nokes told him: “I’m not sure how I should respond to being called a dog.

“There is no extreme, right-wing cabal controlling the Tory party. It’s actually about making sure we deliver on what the British people voted for in 2016.”

The minsiter’s comments came amid turmoil within the Tory party over Theresa May’s leadership and her Brexit strategy.