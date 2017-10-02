Empics Entertainment

A Tory minister has warned that his party’s voters are dying off and will reap the consequences of overseeing a Government system geared “against the under-40s”. Justice Minister Philip Lee forecast that the Conservatives could lose so many of their voters through “natural wastage” that they may never be elected again. Speaking to a fringe meeting in the party conference in Manchester, Lee claimed that younger voters were being asked to contribute to a “Ponzi scheme” on healthcare, social care and pensions, “that’s about to collapse”. The outspoken minister added that former Chancellor George Osborne had presided over “intergenerational theft” that handed cash to pensioners but neglected the young. He also said that younger voters were culturally opposed to Brexit because it meant closing off the world and warned that the Tories “need to be very, very careful about being solely associated with” quitting the EU.

Conservative Party Justice Minister Philip Lee

Lee’s stark words about the ageing demographic of the Conservatives follow the ‘Corbyn surge’ in the last general election, when under-30s turned out in unprecedented numbers to back Labour. Despite efforts by some MPs to change the Tory message to appeal to the youth vote, Chancellor Philip Hammond joked on Monday to the conference about the UK’s ageing population, saying “that’s us”. Former Cabinet minister Lord Heseltine said in June that Conservative voters were dying at a rate of about 2% a year. Lee pointed to remarks by former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg last week, in which he argued Brexit supporters were dying out and that a new EU referendum could produce a different result.

PA Wire/PA Images Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg

“Nick Clegg made some headlines recently for saying that Brexit wouldn’t have happened because of natural wastage now,” Lee told the Social Market Foundation/Opinium fringe meeting. “Rather unpalatable, but I wonder actually, in ten years’ time, because of natural wastage, whether we’re going to be in a similar losing position.” The minister said Britain’s economy and society were currently “set up for the over-65s and against the under-40s,” and the Conservatives had to find a way to change that. Lee said that young people ought to be voting Tory because new Labour had landed them with huge public sector finance debts that one day they would have to clear. “But at the moment, our economy and our society is set up for the over 65s and against the under 40s. And that’s how it is at the moment.”

EMPICS Entertainment Lord Heseltine