Ministers Back Move To Oust John Bercow, Claims Tory MP

Ministers are supporting a move to oust John Bercow as Speaker of the House of Commons, the Tory MP behind the move has claimed.

James Duddridge tabled a no confidence motion following Bercow’s decision to ban Donald Trump from speaking in parliament.

Tory MPs are also unhappy with the Speaker, who is supposed to be political neutral, for revealing his voted ‘Remain’ in the EU referendum.

Duddridge told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Ministers have been on the phone to be over the weekend, as well as backbenchers and people of all political parties, saying they will vote with me in the lobbies against Speaker Bercow. Enough is enough, we need a new impartial Speaker.

“You must not speak on policy issues; he’s broken that rule, broken his employment contract with members of parliament. And if he doesn’t, a vote will go ahead.”

David Lidington, the Leader of the Commons, said on Sunday there would be a “strong” reaction from many MPs to Bercow having revealed which way he voted in the referendum.

Bercow was already under fire from some for branding President Trump a “racist and sexist”.

The parliamentary website states the Speaker “must remain politically impartial at all times” - and many Tory MPs believe he has broken that rule.

Any vote of no confidence in Bercow will have to wait until the Commons returns from recess on February 20.

Bercow’s spokeswoman said that how the Speaker cast his ballot in the Brexit poll, or Strictly Come Dancing, had no impact on his ability to deal fairly with all MPs.