Ministers Drop Power To Weaken Anti-Money Laundering Laws After Brexit In Face Of Lords Defeat

Ministers are set to abandon plans to hand themselves the power to water down anti-money laundering laws after Brexit, in order to avoid another defeat in the House of Lords.

The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill has its third reading on Wednesday and the government has tabled amendments it hopes will placate its critics.

The legislation is designed to ensure the UK complies with its international anti-money laundering obligations after it leaves the EU.

But peers have warned it gives ministers the “unrestricted” and “alarming” ability to bypass parliament.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesman Baroness Kramer has said the “inherently flawed” Bill as first drafted would allow ministers “to eliminate every anti-money laundering regulation and replace them by highly watered-down versions”.