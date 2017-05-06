Miranda Hart Set To Return To TV Screens In A Gardening Show With Her Mum

But we weren’t expecting her to pop up on a gardening show… with her mum.

‘Miranda’ and ‘Call The Midwife’ fans missing their fix of Miranda Hart don’t have much longer to wait until the comic and actress returns to our screens.

The 44-year-old is set to feature in ‘Down The Garden Path With Dee Hart Dyke’ (that’s her mum), which will see the pair helping people with their gardening woes.

As well as Miranda, other celebs will also feature in the More4 show, as Dee helps them spruce up their gardens around the UK.

Talking about her latest show, Miranda said: “I may not know a thing about how to garden but my mum is amazing.

“She fills me with immense joy and laughter as she talks about her passion. The innuendos in gardening never seem to stop.”