A report published in The Sun on Wednesday (10 January) claimed the star had signed up to write and star in another series of the hit BBC comedy, after she pulled the plug on it in three years ago.

However, Miranda has since revealed she has no idea where the rumours came from, denying she has agreed anything with BBC bosses.

“Don’t know where this came from, it’s news to me,” she wrote. “Have thought about it but that’s all.”

She added the character was “still on honeymoon” after tying the knot with long-time crush Gary (Tom Ellis) in the final episode, which aired on New Year’s Day 2015.

“To confirm re The Sun, I don’t know where it came from that there’s a new series of Miranda. I write & play her & she’s still on honeymoon!” she said.

“Am glad people like the idea of us doing more. Gary and alter ego are still in the first flush, we need to give them some space!!”