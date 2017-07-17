Miranda Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel way back in May, but details of her wedding dress had remained a secret, until now.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has revealed she opted for a beautiful custom Dior haute couture dress as she exchanged vows with Spiegel.

In the latest edition of American Vogue, the Australian model showcases her stunning dress designed by Dior’s newly appointed artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 14 July, the prestigious title posted a snap from the shoot - revealing it took just two fittings.

“For Miranda Kerr, it took two fittings and a team of couturiers at Dior to create her fairytale wedding dress,” they wrote.