Miranda Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel way back in May, but details of her wedding dress had remained a secret, until now.
The Victoria’s Secret Angel has revealed she opted for a beautiful custom Dior haute couture dress as she exchanged vows with Spiegel.
In the latest edition of American Vogue, the Australian model showcases her stunning dress designed by Dior’s newly appointed artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday 14 July, the prestigious title posted a snap from the shoot - revealing it took just two fittings.
“For Miranda Kerr, it took two fittings and a team of couturiers at Dior to create her fairytale wedding dress,” they wrote.
Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and set in a garden full of flowers, Kerr’s dress is simple and demure - drawing comparisons with the gown worn by Grace Kelly at her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.
“I think it’s every girl’s dream to have Dior design her wedding dress,” Kerr told Vogue in the accompanying interview.
With a high neckline, full-length sleeves and beautiful delicate detailing it’s certainly is a fairytale wedding dress.