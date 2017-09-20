Women who miscarry during their first full round of IVF are more likely to have a baby after further treatment, than women who don’t get pregnant at all, a study has found.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen, who studied more than 100,000 women, hope the findings will provide comfort to those who are devastated when a much-desired IVF pregnancy ends in a miscarriage.

The study found that the chance of having a baby through further cycles of IVF was 10% higher for women who had previously suffered a miscarriage, than for those who had not become pregnant.

“Miscarriage can be a devastating experience for any couple, but especially for those who have already struggled with infertility,” said Natalie Cameron from the University of Aberdeen, who carried out the study.

“We hope our findings will provide reassurance to these couples as they consider their options for continuing treatment.”