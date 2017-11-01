Women could soon find out during early pregnancy whether or not they are at a high risk of miscarriage or preeclampsia by taking a blood test.

Scientists at the Laboratory of Premature Medicine and Immunology in San Francisco, US, discovered a technique that detects pregnancy complications early on.

They found molecules on the placenta bed (the membrane that lines the uterus) can predict miscarriage and preeclampsia - before any symptoms have arisen - with 90% accuracy.

The blood test looks for molecules called “microRNA”, that are thought to indicate problems with blood supply and cause complications.

“Our combined analysis supports the idea that the Great Obstetrical Syndromes [miscarriage, preterm labour] have a common biological origin early in the first trimester that can be detected throughout the first trimester using peripheral blood cell microRNA,” the researchers said.