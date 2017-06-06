Woman's Musical Ode To Her 'Thunder Thighs' Is All Kinds Of Brilliant

A musician and designer has created a hilarious tribute to her thighs in order to promote positive body image.

Brooklyn-based rapper Miss Eaves wrote ‘Thunder Thighs’ to encourage women of all sizes to embrace their figures.

The anthem includes lyrics such as: “Chub rub, the day is just heating up. So what, these board shorts are inching up?”

Alongside the oh-so-catchy: “Thick thighs, sundress, I’m looking good. Thick thighs, sundress, I’m looking good.”