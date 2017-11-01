Missguided has launched a new advertising campaign that takes celebrating diversity in fashion to a whole new level.

The British brand’s new #BabesofMissguided campaign features model and advocate Munroe Bergdorf, singer Seann Miley Moore, curve model Emma Breschi and LGBT activist Chihuahua Dolly Pawton ( who has more than 92K Instagram followers, don’cha know).

London Fashion Week fans will also appreciate the appearance of Pandemonia.