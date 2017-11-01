Missguided has launched a new advertising campaign that takes celebrating diversity in fashion to a whole new level.
The British brand’s new #BabesofMissguided campaign features model and advocate Munroe Bergdorf, singer Seann Miley Moore, curve model Emma Breschi and LGBT activist Chihuahua Dolly Pawton ( who has more than 92K Instagram followers, don’cha know).
London Fashion Week fans will also appreciate the appearance of Pandemonia.
With a slogan like ‘keep on being you, it’s a really good look,’ the advert plays into what Missguided calls it’s “anti-commercial approach” ie. rather than promoting one idealised look they want to encourage their audience to embrace their differences.
And while this is certainly not “anti-commercial” (the brand clearly still want you to buy their clothes), it is certainly a more joyful appraoch to advertising.
Take a look at some of the images from Missguided’s latest campaign below.